Swinging Trad jazz

Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
THE Dixieland Swing Kings are performing at Reading Rugby Club, off Sonning Lane, next Wednesday (January 10).
Doors open at 7pm with the performance starting at 8pm. Tickets are £10 from stan.tomp@btinternet.com and 07836 505452.
08 January 2018
More News:
Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Health walks co-ordinator honoured for dedicated service
THE co-ordinator of Goring’s free health walks ... [more]
POLL: Have your say