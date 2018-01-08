Classics recreated

JAZZ returns to the Progress Theatre in Reading tonight (Friday) with a performance by John Law’s Re-Creations.

Law is one of Europe’s leading jazz pianists and composers and his new group will be playing the classic standards alongside unique arrangements by the likes of the Beatles, Sting and Radiohead.

The theatre is in the Mount, off Christchurch Road and the gig starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £16 (£14 concessions) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/

440458