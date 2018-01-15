Your busy little bees are welcome to 'stay and play' at The Abbey Nursery

BRING your busy little bee to The Abbey Nursery to join in our fun “stay and play” sessions.

Held on the first Thursday of the month, the sessions offer you and your toddler a safe and stimulating environment to make friends and enjoy learning through play.

Inspiring creative and imaginative play and encouraging your child’s natural curiosity is central to The Abbey’s learning ethos.

Set in the university area of central Reading, children can explore the nursery garden and play with a range of toys, dressing up clothes, science and role play equipment as well as take part in activities such as art, cooking, music and movement as they find out about the theme for the month.

Book now for the next stay and play sessions on Thursday, February 1, and Thursday, March 1. For more information, please email stayandplay@theabbey.co.uk or visit wwwtheabbey.co.uk

About the Abbey School

Renowned as one of the top girls’ schools in the UK, the Abbey offers an exceptional all-round education and unrivalled opportunities for girls aged three to 18.

Described by The Good Schools Guide as a “fun, supportive and motivating place to be, providing excellent preparation for the modern world,” the Abbey’s reputation for excellence — in academic results, extra-curricular activities and sport, in culture and pastoral care — is born from a commitment to helping every girl to discover and develop her talents and passions.

Rachel Dent, head of the Abbey, said: “At the Abbey we invest passionately in identifying the skills that will prepare our students to lead happy and fulfilling lives in a rapidly changing world.

“Our educational philosophy brings together key attributes that we encourage students, from nursery to sixth form, to recognise and develop.

“It drives deep connections which help pupils to think creatively about what they are learning on academic, social and pastoral levels.

“So studying a Shakespeare sonnet can combine reflection, inquiry, creativity and communication, while organising a charity event evokes caring, independence and open-mindedness.

“The development of all these attributes, including one of the most important — resilience — equips our girls to seize the opportunities that life puts before them with intelligence, enthusiasm and perspective.”

Located just 10 minutes from Reading mainline station, the school is served by an extensive coach network across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and into Buckinghamshire, including Maidenhead, Cookham, Taplow and Dorney.

For more information, visit www.theabbey.co.uk