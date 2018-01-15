First-class education — and pastoral care

ST Mary’s School is an outstanding-rated preparatory school for boys and girls aged from nursery through to 11 years old.

Set in the heart of Henley, the school provides first-class education alongside exceptional pastoral care.

Specialist teachers engage and inspire young minds with creative lessons, seeking opportunities to extend the learning of children at every step.

With an events calendar packed full of engaging opportunities, St Mary’s prides itself on ensuring pupils develop a genuine love of learning for life.

The “more, able and talented” pupils at the school are provided with enriched and extended opportunities across the curriculum to develop their abilities.

Workshops ranging from virtual reality, electricity and even robotics are planned on a regular basis alongside lessons to ignite all the children’s interest and capture their imagination.

“More, able and talented” pupils also have the opportunity to participate in additional activities, including the United Kingdom Mathematical Trust Challenge and a coding and animation contest run by the University of Manchester.

