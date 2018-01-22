Clarification: Romans and Alexander Devine

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
A REPORT in the January 5 edition of Homes Weekly headlined “Romans raises funds for children’s hospice” stated that: “The money from ‘Toy Wars’ will help fund the care team at the [Alexander Devine] children’s hospice in Maidenhead, which needs to grow next year to enable the day care centre to remain open.” This wording wrongly suggested that the day care centre might be in danger of closing, which is not the case. We are happy to set the record straight and apologise for any confusion caused.
22 January 2018
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Green Gym volunteers mark 20th anniversary with work!
VOLUNTEERS completed work on a beauty spot to ... [more]
