Clarification: Romans and Alexander Devine

A REPORT in the January 5 edition of Homes Weekly headlined “Romans raises funds for children’s hospice” stated that: “The money from ‘Toy Wars’ will help fund the care team at the [Alexander Devine] children’s hospice in Maidenhead, which needs to grow next year to enable the day care centre to remain open.” This wording wrongly suggested that the day care centre might be in danger of closing, which is not the case. We are happy to set the record straight and apologise for any confusion caused.