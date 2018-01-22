High standards yield outstanding results behind school's famous blue door

RUPERT House School in Bell Street, Henley, takes boys from three to seven years of age and girls from ages three to 11.

It is a town school with beautiful, spacious playing fields and a reputation for traditional values, academic standards and good manners.

Rupert House is so much more than the school’s famous blue front door.

Situated in spacious grounds, with playing fields and a Forest School to its name, it has a strong academic reputation.

Last year saw 100 per cent of Rupert House’s year six girls achieve a place at their first-choice senior school — with an average of 57 per cent winning scholarships over the past three years (a figure that includes girls who won more than one scholarship).

A broad curriculum is offered. Mandarin classes have been added to the timetable and Rupert House has adopted the Prep School Baccalaureate to run alongside its current curriculum. Most pupils have individual music tuition, ranging from singing to trumpet.

Rupert House offers more than 50 clubs including Rugby, English Speaking Board, and contemporary subjects like Computer Animation.

Two minibuses cover Henley and Marlow, complementing the school’s wraparound care for working parents.

The next Rupert House open day is on Saturday, May 12, from 10am to noon.

Headteacher Clare Lynas said: “Come and see us in action! I would be delighted to give you a personal tour of Rupert House. I am immensely proud of our happy, purposeful children and the cheerful, dedicated, caring staff who offer them expert guidance and encouragement to achieve their potential in so many areas. Many visitors comment on our nurturing relationships, our extensive outdoor space and our special atmosphere. To experience all of these at first-hand, I would invite you to step through the famous blue door on Bell Street.”

Academic, drama, music and sports scholarships are available for September 2018. Assessments take place in the week commencing Monday, March 12.

For more information, call Mrs Halfhead on (01491) 574263, email office@

ruperthouse.oxon.sch.uk or visit www.ruperthouse.org