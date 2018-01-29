Your timber frames deserve some tender loving care

Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A WALL separating a pond from a road in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 29 January 2018
WHEN it comes to renovating timber windows there are three main options that can help solve the common issues such as draughts, leaks and rot, thus providing energy-saving benefits too.
Original timber windows were crafted from seasoned hardwood and have withstood centuries of wear and tear, and therefore will continue to outlive many modern substitutes if maintained properly.
Considering renovating your existing windows is a great place to start — ensuring you retain as much of the historic timber as possible by treating any rotten areas and making sure the sashes operate smoothly so they look and function as good as new.
Companies like Ventrolla, the sash window renovation experts, renovate sash and casement windows alike and install a draught-proofing system as part of their service which will eliminate draughts, leaks and rattles whilst improving energy efficiency.
Alternatively, sympathetic timber replacement double glazed sashes are also an option for period home owners.
Ventrolla offer a free no-obligation survey and quotation service.
Call your local Henley team free today on 0800 0277 454 or visit us online at www.ventrolla.co.uk
29 January 2018
More News:
Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A WALL separating a pond from a road in Sonning ... [more]
Couple mark 30 years at village store with a party
THE owners of a Goring newsagent and grocer are ... [more]
Leaking bus shelter cheaper to repair than replace
A NEW shelter in Sonning Common could be modified ... [more]
POLL: Have your say