Dinner and a show under one roof at riverside Mill

SET on the beautiful banks of the River Thames, the Mill at Sonning promises a unique experience where your visit includes a two-course dinner and a show in a converted water mill.

Start your visit with a drink (or two...) in the Waterwheel Bar before making your way upstairs to the restaurant, with views out over the mill stream.

The main course is served in buffet style but the friendly staff are on hand to take your drinks and dessert orders.

After enjoying your two-course home-cooked meal, prepare to be entertained by one of The Mill’s upcoming shows.

Currently Lerner and Loewe’s musical My Fair Lady is playing until Saturday, January 27, followed by The Hound of the Baskervilles, Move Over, Mrs Markham, and Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest.

The Waterwheel Bar is also open in the daytime, from 11am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday. Pop in and treat yourself to indulgent homemade cakes and delicious hot bar food. Artisan coffees and a selection of teas are also on sale.

Free Wi-Fi is available and geothermal heating ensures you’re kept cosy throughout these chilly winter months.

For more information on all our forthcoming shows and to book, visit www.millatsonning.com — or call the box office for more information on 0118 969 8000.