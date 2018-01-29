Deadline for views

Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
Monday, 29 January 2018
RESIDENTS have until midnight on Sunday to comment on Watlington and Benson’s neighbourhood plans.
South Oxfordshire District Council is running a public consultation on the documents.
Watlington’s plan earmarks three sites for up 260 new homes, while Benson’s names sites for 320.
A copy of the former can been seen at Watlington library and the parish council office in Old School Place or visit www.southoxon.gov.
uk/watlington
A copy of the latter can been seen at Benson library and the parish council office in Sunnyside or visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/
benson
