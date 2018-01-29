Deadline for views

Monday, 29 January 2018

RESIDENTS have until midnight on Sunday to comment on Watlington and Benson’s neighbourhood plans.

South Oxfordshire District Council is running a public consultation on the documents.

Watlington’s plan earmarks three sites for up 260 new homes, while Benson’s names sites for 320.

A copy of the former can been seen at Watlington library and the parish council office in Old School Place or visit www.southoxon.gov.
uk/watlington

A copy of the latter can been seen at Benson library and the parish council office in Sunnyside or visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/
benson

