Police to hit drivers on phone

POLICE have launched a campaign to prevent drivers from using hand-held mobile phones at the wheel.

The aims is to draw attention to the risks posed by drivers being distracted while in control of a vehicle.

Sgt Chris Appleby, of the joint operations roads policing unit for Hampshire and Thames Valley Police, said: “We are still seeing too many people deciding to take that risk to use their mobile phone while driving, whether looking at a text, making and receiving calls or even surfing the internet.

“Research has shown that talking on a mobile phone can impair your ability to drive more than if you were driving while over the drink drive limit. You are twice as likely to be involved in a fatal collision texting as drink driving.

“My advice is to turn off your phone while driving and put it out of reach and out of view. This way you won’t be tempted to look at it and become distracted.”

Drivers are four times more likely to be involved in a collision while using a phone or being distracted in a vehicle and your reactions are 50 per cent slower.

Offenders can receive six points on their licence and a fine of up to £200.

