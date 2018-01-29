A lad insane? Play's a homage to Bowie

A PLAY celebrating the life and music of David Bowie is coming to South Hill Park in Bracknell this weekend.

From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads proved a hit at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe and was followed by a successful UK tour and a London run.

Martin, a young David Bowie obsessive living in a small Northamptonshire village, struggles with mental health issues. A boy with problems, he has an illness no one understands and a head full of sound and vision. So when an unexpected gift arrives on his 18th birthday, Martin embarks on a thrilling journey in the footsteps of hid idol. He performs on the stage where Ziggy Stardust was born, finds himself in Bowie’s bedroom and is led on a treasure trail to discover the truth about himself and his family. What follows will change his life forever...

Having notched up more than 100 performances, writer and director Adrian Berry is taking the show on a new UK tour this spring.

He said: “When we started thinking about the show originally in 2015 our ambitions were to maybe do a little run in a London fringe theatre — 50 seats or so. So to be playing such beautiful and big houses at some of the most prestigious venues in the country is more than we ever dreamt of. The response has been unexpected but hugely welcome. It’s still very recently that David passed away, so we hope we are serving his legacy in the best possible way.”

With a blistering soundtrack, and nods to Bowie’s myriad heroes and influences, From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads has been likened to a theatrical road movie, thrillingly evoking Bowie’s London.

The production features the voice of comedian Rob Newman as Bowie and stars Alex Walton, who played the lead in Suede’s film Night Thoughts, made to accompany the 2016 album of the same name, and which paid homage to Bowie.

Fest Magazine hailed the show as “a dream from which even the audience don’t want to wake up”.

Reviewing it in the Guardian, Lyn Gardner wrote: “This lament for the world’s misfits is given real clout by Walton, who plays a range of characters with impressive conviction but makes Martin so touchingly believable that you want to reach out a helping hand to stop him falling.”

With a running time of 80 minutes, the show is recommended for ages 12 and up. Performance times are 7.45pm tomorrow night (Saturday) and Sunday and tickets are £15.50 for adults with concessions £13.50. To book, call the box office on 01344 484123 or visit www.southhillpark.org.uk