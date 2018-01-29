Monday, 29 January 2018

Memento of British astronaut's visit to school is up for grabs

FAMILIES were treated to an out-of-this-world experience recently as Cranford House opened its doors for a very special Junior Space Day.

None other than Britain’s first astronaut, Helen Sharman OBE, joined in the fun, telling visitors about her own trip to the Mir space station and answering children’s questions about life in space.

The fun continued elsewhere in school with a mobile planetarium and a virtual reality workshop amongst the intergalactic activities on offer.

To commemorate this very special event, Cranford House are offering 100 Helen Sharman postcards on a first come, first served basis.

Winners will receive the postcard sent to their home. To enter, simply email office@cranfordhouse.net

Good luck!

For more information, visit www.cranfordhouse.net

Located in Moulsford, Cranford House operates an extensive school minibus network throughout both Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

