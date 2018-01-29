Inspiring young minds and creating bright futures is what we're all about

CLAIRES COURT is a school for families run by a family, providing education for children aged from three to 18 years.

Our facilities and playing fields are what you would expect from a private school but it is the feeling of belonging and our ethos that helps children flourish and succeed.

Based on three sites across Maidenhead, Claires Court is a broad ability day school.

The unique diamond all-through structure means girls and boys are taught separately during their junior and senior school years but enjoy many joint learning opportunities outside of the classroom. Meanwhile, the nursery and sixth form pupils benefit from learning and socialising in a co-educational environment.

The school is a happy place, full of ambitious, confident young people. Our exam results reflect the benefits of smaller class sizes, with pupils achieving well above the national average, and our educational philosophy embodies those skills needed in learning and life.

Achievement is a key focus across all areas. Your child will be supported to academically achieve to the best of their ability as well as be encouraged to explore new opportunities and succeed in a variety of arenas through the excellent sport, music, art, drama and co-curricular activities.

