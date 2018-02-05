Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

You can care

A CAMPAIGN has been launched to fill care worker vacancies in the Henley area.

Paul Johnson, who runs Home Instead Senior Care, hopes “You Can Care” will raise awareness of the staff shortages.

The company, which cares for older people at home, aims to fill 80 jobs this year in Henley, Wallingford and Maidenhead in order tto meet demand.

According to Skills for Care, there are about 90,000 vacancies in the social care sector at any given time.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33