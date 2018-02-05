A CAMPAIGN has been launched to fill care worker vacancies in the Henley area.

Paul Johnson, who runs Home Instead Senior Care, hopes “You Can Care” will raise awareness of the staff shortages.

The company, which cares for older people at home, aims to fill 80 jobs this year in Henley, Wallingford and Maidenhead in order tto meet demand.

According to Skills for Care, there are about 90,000 vacancies in the social care sector at any given time.