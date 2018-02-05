Autism lecture-recital is free to attend

QUEEN Anne’s School in Caversham is hosting a free-to-attend symposium on the subject of autism on Thursday, February 22, from 7.30pm.

This session is part of the wider programme for BrainCanDo — a company founded by Queen Anne’s headmistress Julia Harrington.

For the past five years BrainCanDo has worked with researchers in educational neuroscience to develop practical teaching and learning strategies that have a strong neuroscientific evidence base.

Their latest research has seen BrainCanDo partner with the University of Reading to find out more on motivation amongst students.

The lecture-recital, in the form of an extended TED talk, will examine the impact of autism on musical development, and consider what exceptionality can tell us about the everyday musical experiences that we all share.

It offers a rare opportunity to for audience members to interact with Derek Paravicini, the world-renowned musical savant.

Mr Paravicini, who was born prematurely at just 25 weeks, has suffered from blindness, learning impairment and severe autism for his entire life. Despite this, Mr Paravicini has the unique gift of perfect pitch and is able to play any piece of music after hearing it only once.

Professor Adam Ockelford has a background as a composer, performer, teacher and researcher. Professor of Music at the University of Roehampton, he is also the chair of Soundabout, a charity supporting music provision for young people, and founder of the AMBER Trust, supporting visually impaired children in their pursuit of music.

This symposium is one of the many hosted by Queen Anne’s School for BrainCanDo in the build-up to the company’s fifth anniversary 2018 conference, “Pathways from neuroscience to the classroom”.

For more information and to register your space at the symposium, please visit www.braincando.com

About Queen Anne’s School

Queen Anne’s School for girls aged 11 to 18 is located in Henley Road, Caversham, and is rated “excellent” by the Independent Schools Inspectorate for both its academic achievements and personal development.

The 2017 inspection, carried out over two days, found that: “Queen Anne’s School pupils are educated to a high level in accordance with the school’s aim to promote excellence in all areas of education.” Combined with a learning culture of high aspirations, the school offers a rich programme of extra-curricular opportunities and excellence in the arts, drama, music and sport.

