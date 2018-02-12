Year six make grand entrance

YEAR six pupils from Caversham Preparatory School are in a celebratory mood after receiving their entrance exam results.

The Peppard Road school has been successful in placing all its eldest pupils into independent senior schools, with 20 per cent of the cohort being offered scholarships.

Special congratulations to Sasha Bureau, who has secured an unprecedented triple scholarship — academic, drama and sports — to Queen Anne’s School in Caversham. And to Sophie Morrison and Grace Gillespie, who won academic and drama scholarships to The Abbey School in Reading respectively.

