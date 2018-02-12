'Unrivalled' results are not hothoused

GODSTOWE is a flourishing boarding and day school for boys aged three to seven and girls aged three to 13 which for the past 100 years has been providing a quality of education that is among the very best you will find.

Children do not sit any entrance exam and yet Godstowe consistently achieves unrivalled academic results.

However, Godstowe is not an academic “hothouse”. Children are happy, confident, polite and considerate.

It is through innovative teaching ideas, dynamic and caring staff and first-rate facilities and grounds that they thrive and succeed. There is a huge variety of after-school clubs to choose from — from dress making to dance club.

Godstowe’s outstanding facilities include a state-of-the-art theatre used for termly productions (and much more), a fantastic multi-purpose sports hall, spacious music department and recently renovated nursery and pre-prep buildings.

Most excitingly, the construction of a brand new multi-million-pound swimming pool is currently under way — and is due to open at the end of 2018.

Boarding school life is focused within three houses in the grounds for girls aged seven to 13. The atmosphere is friendly, relaxed and there are fun-filled, busy weekends. Godstowe is hosting two open mornings in the coming weeks.

The first, focused on years three to eight, is on Tuesday, February 27, from 9.30am.

And on Thursday, March 1, from 9am, we will be hosting our early years and pre-prep (up to year two) open morning.

If you would like to attend either of these mornings, please call the registrar on 01494 429006.

Alternatively, email registrar@godstowe.org to book an appointment.