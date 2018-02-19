One-day conference aims to connect neuroscience and the classroom

FIVE years ago, Julia Harrington, headmistress of Queen Anne’s School, started an educational neuroscience programme she called BrainCanDo.

“I did so, because while advances in neuroscience have discovered more and more about how the brain develops and what stimulates or depresses young minds, this knowledge was not filtering through to schools and teachers. I believe that how young people deal with the pressures of adolescence and early adulthood is as important as the way they learn.

“Technology has given neuroscientists access to the working brain, which has helped to explain many of its cognitive functions. I believe that the knowledge we have gained through these developments could — no, should! — be fed into the education system and translated into programmes for schools.”

Marking the fifth year of BrainCanDo, Queen Anne’s is holding a one-day conference titled “Pathways from neuroscience to the classroom” on Thursday, March 15.

The event is intended for directors of teaching and learning, teachers, educationalists, parents, psychologists, academics, and everyone interested in the development of the teenage brain and how a better understanding of it can transform teaching and learning.

“We work with universities to bring together the latest findings in neuroscience and psychology to build an evidence-informed educational practice,” says Mrs Harrington.

“Unlike so many other programmes in this area, we take these findings and apply them in the classroom, the sports field, the boarding house and the playground to create the best possible educational experience for both teachers and pupils.”

BrainCanDo have entered an exciting time and are bridging the gap between neuroscience research and effective learning practices to improve cognitive performance and attainment, foster a love of learning and enable a healthy, productive approach to personal development.

Talks planned for the day include “Addressing current neuromyths in education” and “How emotional contagion impacts teenage peer groups in the classroom”.

This is a one-day Continuing Professional Development-accredited conference where you will hear from leading figures in the field as they share their expertise on the value of neuroscience to education.

For more information and tickets, visit the website www.braincando.com

Attendees will also be given the opportunity to develop their teaching and learning toolkit.

