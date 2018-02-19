Monday, 19 February 2018

Grounds are ideal for outdoor learning

WRAPPED up warm, the
pre-prep children from nursery upwards are always happy to explore the 65 acres of Oxfordshire countryside at the Oratory Prep School during forest school.

There are plenty of bugs and grubs to find in amongst the logs and leaves in winter and in spring we look forward to “pond dipping” — which is always a firm favourite with the children in every year group!

We’re blessed with fantastic grounds that lend themselves well to outdoor learning and with woodland, ponds, pitches and playgrounds, plus the recent opening of our fabulous new Astro, we can be outside all year round too.

To see what the Oratory Prep can offer your son or daughter, please join us at our open morning on Saturday, February 24, between 10am and 12.30pm.

