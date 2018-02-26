Hairdressing chain presents staff awards

HAIRDRESSING chain Marc Antoni recently held its 2018 awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Caversham to celebrate a successful year.

About 100 staff from the five salons, their partners and guests attended the alpine-themed event featuring a champagne reception and a four- course dinner.

Part of the evening was dedicated to Bloodwise and Marc Antoni raising £100,000 for the charity over the past four years.

Aaron Giamattei presented the awards, which included customer care stylist of the year — Charlotte Giamattei (Henley salon), progressive stylist of the year — Bethany Jones (Caversham salon) and outstanding contribution stylist of the year — Laura Tull (Caversham salon).

In the junior awards, the first year hair-up was won by Orlenda Toci, the second year hair colour by Cerys Aston and third year cut and colour hair by Adam Hunter, all from the Caversham salon, which won the customer care salon of the year.