Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

MANY readers will have heard of or seen on television Professor Rosalie David, of the Manchester Museum Mummy Project.

This refers to a technique for the non-invasive scanning of ancient Egyptian mummies, now used throughout the world, which resulted in her being awarded an OBE.

On February 10 Prof David spoke to the society about her earlier PhD research at Liverpool University, which she has revisited.

She shared her earlier and later findings on the religious ritual at the Temple of Seti I at Abydos in Egypt — so popular that the book on her further research has sold out.

She told how she identified ritual progression from the temple wall scenes — a ritual followed in all Egyptian temples.

The society’s next meeting will be in Coronation Hall, Woodley, on Saturday, March 10, when Dr Aiden Dodson will talk about “The mysteries of Nefertiti”. All are welcome (visitors £3).

For more information, visit www.tvaes.org.uk