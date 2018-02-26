Stonemasons did great job refurbishing old family graves

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
Monday, 26 February 2018
Sir, — We were so thrilled with the work done by a local company, E T Sheppard, monumental masons, we felt perhaps others may benefit from this information.
These are before and after photographs of our late mother’s and grandmother’s gravestones at Fairmile Cemetery.
The graves were very difficult to find and the stones had almost perished — or so we thought.
This company did everything at a very reasonable cost and in very good time. This is the outcome. Beautiful stones refurbished to a high standard. A job well done. — Yours faithfully,
Heather Howe
Knappe Close, Henley
26 February 2018
