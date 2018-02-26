Monday, 26 February 2018

Stonemasons did great job refurbishing old family graves

Sir, — We were so thrilled with the work done by a local company, E T Sheppard, monumental masons, we felt perhaps others may benefit from this information.

These are before and after photographs of our late mother’s and grandmother’s gravestones at Fairmile Cemetery.

The graves were very difficult to find and the stones had almost perished — or so we thought.

This company did everything at a very reasonable cost and in very good time. This is the outcome. Beautiful stones refurbished to a high standard. A job well done. — Yours faithfully,

Heather Howe

Knappe Close, Henley

