Early years of rock and roll will shake off winter chills

Life Could Be a Dream | Theatre Royal, Windsor | Monday, February 19

IF you’re in need of some chirpy, lively bebop music to shake off the winter chills, this could be just your bag.

Transporting us to Fifties America, a geeky trio of teenage boys, Denny, Eugene and Wally, dream of hitting the big time as singers.

Their odds of success are improved when they meet aspiring Skip and Lois, soon to become a couple, and form Denny and the Dreamers — a catchy name and a band with some catchy tunes, including Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Earth Angel, Stay Just a Little Bit Longer, a neat girl-boy split of Unchained Melody, and much more.

Set in the formative years of rock’n’roll, the show takes you through all the upbeat classics of the time, infused with the fresh optimism of a period of massive post-war upheaval and social change.

We were treated to the dulcet tones of Scott Mathers as Denny, spliced with those of shy, coy Eugene (Tom Corbishley) and churchgoing Wally (James Sheppard), who with their authentic Fifties dress sense and on-stage antics conjured up something akin to Weezer’s Buddy Holly video and the Three Stooges.

As Ben Beard’s Skip and Dinah O’Brien’s Lois embarked on the rollercoaster of romance, with vocals to match, the accompaniment of the “Blue-eyed Bandits” on keyboards, double bass and drums kept up the momentum and supported the harmonies in fine style.

Until Saturday.

Natalie Aldred