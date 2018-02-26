First class education - and pastoral care

ST Mary’s preparatory school for boys and girls aged from nursery through to 11 years old is set in the heart of Henley. The school provides first class education alongside exceptional pastoral care.

Results from St Mary’s academic yearly progress tests consistently exceed the national average in all core subjects. The average standardised score for St Mary’s children at the end of year six was at least 15 points higher than the national average of 100 (2016-2017 results).

Outstanding results ensure that when the time comes to make that transition to secondary school, children consistently receive offers from some of the most prestigious schools in the area — including the offer of scholarships, awards and exhibitions.

St Mary’s places great emphasis on building character in children. Outdoor learning and residential trips (years three to six) help children develop resilience, courage and respect.

These essential skills ensure that children are prepared for life after St Mary’s and indeed stay with them for life. The school is also committed to offering excellent sporting opportunities, with children from years three to six regularly competing against other independent schools.

Come and see the specialist teachers at St Mary’s in action. See how they engage and inspire young minds with creative lessons in the playground and on the sports field, seeking opportunities to extend the learning of children at every step. Come and see how we could help your child thrive.

To book a private tour, call (01491) 573118 or email info@stmarys-henley.co.uk — or for more information, visit www.stmarys-henley.co.uk