Come and see in person what makes our school so special

THE Oratory is an independent school for boys aged 11 to 18.

Based at Woodcote near Reading, the school offers small class sizes and superb facilities, and while the focus is on excellent academic achievement, head master Joe Smith has a clear vision to ensure that each boy fulfils his maximum potential, both in and far beyond the classroom, and to this end a wide variety of co-curricular activities enrich the boys’ learning.

We believe an education is about more than statistics. At the Oratory, strong pastoral care is at the heart of its all-round education.

Success comes from the supportive community atmosphere created by the inspirational staff and importantly by the boys themselves.

The Oratory is not a large school and this enables every boy to be known, valued and stretched as an individual within its nurturing community.

We are a Catholic school which welcomes boys of all faiths or none. Visitors comment on the inclusive community atmosphere of our school, which we believe nurtures confidence, self-expression and the desire to learn and grow.

The best way to discover the unique atmosphere of the school is to visit and experience it at first hand.

Meeting the happy, independent and confident boys, you will discover what makes the Oratory so special and help you decide whether your son would flourish here.

Our next open morning takes place on Saturday, March 10. To visit, email registrar@oratory.co.uk