More families are attending school's open mornings than ever before

SHIPLAKE College has seen the number of families attending an open morning more than double in the last five years.

An open morning is a valuable opportunity to gain an insight into life at the college.

For some families it may be the first time they have visited the school; for others it is their second or third visit.

The college conducted a feedback survey on those who attended its last open morning, and below are just some of the comments received:

• “The morning gave me more of a feel for the school. I agreed with many of the values expressed by the head and my son felt very comfortable, which is paramount.”

• “We were able to visit all parts of the school and both staff and pupils were on hand to answer our questions. The music department was of particular interest to us and we came away with all of the information we required.”

• “We are impressed by the headmaster’s forward thinking strategies.”

• “The expectations and impression of the school I formed from the website, the prospectus and promotional literature were largely confirmed by my experience when visiting the school.”

• “We came away with a well-rounded view of the school, its ethos as well as an exposure to both academic and sports on offer at Shiplake. We thought the tour was conducted very well. All in all we were very impressed and will be registering an interest for our son for 2020 entry.”

The morning starts at 9.15am with an address from the headmaster, followed by a guided tour of the school by one of our current pupils and an opportunity to speak with staff over refreshments.