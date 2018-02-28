Snow covers Henley as temperature plummets

Bones from Middle Ages uncovered during building work for church annexe
Wednesday, 28 February 2018
TEMPERATURES plummeted to -8C in Henley on Tuesday night and residents woke up today (Wednesday) to find a light dusting of snow.
By 9am the main roads were clear of snow but the pavements remained coated and slippery in places with freezing conditions set to continue throughout the day.
There are no reported delays to traffic in and out of the town, although drivers are being advised to take care on the roads and prepare for an extended journey time.
Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has been sending out its gritters to keep the main routes clear as the so-called “Beast from the East” continues to batter the country.
All schools and The Henley College have opened as usual today but headteachers have said they will be monitoring the weather forecast and taking action when necessary.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area for the next three days, advising of more snow and wind being brought by Storm Emma.
Have you taken any winter weather pictures? If so, we would love to see them. Please email news@henleystandard.co.uk
28 February 2018
