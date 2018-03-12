Enthusiasts head to Beaulieu for Simply Porsche Sunday

MY favourite Porsche is the rather wonderful Porsche 356 — a rather indistinct number yet in June 1947 it was given to a car that would become one of the greatest sports cars the world has seen.

So I have made a date to head down towards the New Forest next month where I hope to find a show of 1,000 Porsches and maybe more.

The cars are expected at Beaulieu’s Simply Porsche on Sunday, June 3 in the grounds of the National Motor Museum for one of the biggest gatherings of this sports car legend.

Held in association with the Independent Porsche Enthusiasts’ Club, the summer event is sure to attract Porsche owners who should relish the opportunity of a scenic drive across the New Forest before parking up at Beaulieu.

A selection of stands will offer Porsche-related items. Now in its 6th year, Simply Porsche attracts a wide variety of Porsches of every age and model.

And my favourite, the 356 that built the manufacturer’s reputation in the Fifties and Sixties will be joined by the 911 and its modern-day successors, iconic rear-engine models, classic front-engine 944 and 928, plus the latest Cayenne and Macan 4x4s.

Throughout the day, Beaulieu visitors and rally participants can vote for their favourite Porsche of the show in the People’s Choice Award. The owner of the crowd-pleasing car that receives the most votes will receive a special Beaulieu trophy.

For those driving Porsches and taking part in the show, participant tickets are £10 an adult and £5 a child (aged 5-16) if bought in advance online, or £12 an adult and £6 a child on the day. All other visitors can buy a general admission Beaulieu ticket.

For tickets or more information see www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/

simply-porsche/

Tickets to Simply Porsche include entry to all of the Beaulieu attractions, including the National Motor Museum and its collection of more than 250 vehicles, new-look World of Top Gear, On Screen Cars and the 13th century Beaulieu Abbey and its grounds and gardens.

Entry is from 9am for rally participants. All other visitors should enter Beaulieu though the Visitor Reception building with a standard attraction admission ticket from 10am. For tickets and the full events calendar, see www.beaulieu.co.uk/events