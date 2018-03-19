Romans recognise women

STAFF at Romans estate agents marked last Thursday’s International Women’s Day by wearing purple.

They will also be fund-raising for the Africa Educational Trust, which helps provide education to young girls in South Sudan.

Vanessa Foot, Romans’ culture and community engagement manager, said: “Gender politics has become an emotive topic of late with the 100-year anniversary of women being able to vote and the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements sweeping the globe.

“International Women’s Day has provided us with the perfect opportunity to get behind this cause and make a difference.

“Despite the property sector being a seemingly male-dominated environment, at Romans we have strived to ensure that everyone is given equal opportunities for career progression.

“Across the business, we have female representation in a variety of roles ranging from our apprenticeship scheme all the way up to the executive board of directors of our parent company the Leaders Romans Group.

“We want to encourage as many young women as possible to consider a career in property with us.”