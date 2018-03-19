Students' showcase

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
GUITAR teacher Richard Lee takes to the Studio theatre at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead for a showcase with his students on March 25 at 2pm.
Lee is also a singer and songwriter and is the centre’s resident guitar teacher, where he holds weekly classes.
He will be doing a set of his own material, while his students will be showing off their classic rock and Americana styles.
Tickets are £7 (concessions £5) from the box office on 01628 788997 and www.nordenfarm.org
