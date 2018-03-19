Intimate album set

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
TO celebrate the release of their second studio album, the Black Foxxes will perfom an acoustic set at HMV in Reading on Tuesday (March 20).
The three-piece rock band will be showcasing tracks from Reidi at the store inside The Oracle from 5.30pm.
19 March 2018
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
