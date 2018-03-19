Intimate album set

Monday, 19 March 2018

TO celebrate the release of their second studio album, the Black Foxxes will perfom an acoustic set at HMV in Reading on Tuesday (March 20).

The three-piece rock band will be showcasing tracks from Reidi at the store inside The Oracle from 5.30pm.

