Year six celebrating outstanding results

RUPERT House School is a leading independent pre-prep and prep school situated in the centre of Henley.

Welcoming children from three to 11 years old, the school provides first class education with a broad curriculum and a wide range of extracurricular activities.

Children benefit from small class sizes with a focus on the individual pathway, in a creative, nurturing environment.

The school has a reputation for traditional values, good manners and strong academic standards, with 100 per cent of their year six girls this year achieving a place at their first choice senior school.

The strength and breadth of the curriculum is reflected in range of scholarships the girls attain, including academic, sport, art, music and drama.

This year the school’s 12 year six pupils won a very impressive 15 scholarships between them as well as two prizes for art and one award for science from their senior schools. A town school set in beautiful spacious grounds, with playing fields and a forest school to its name, Rupert House prides itself on its stimulating and varied curriculum, which includes outdoor education and many residential trips.

Drama at the school is ambitious, with impressive productions at the Kenton Theatre, and music is a strength. The sporting timetable allows for a good number of games lessons and their fixture list throws down the gauntlet to local prep schools with increasing success.

Swimming happens year-round and other sports include football, rugby, netball, gymnastics, tennis, cross-country and hockey, athletics, cricket and rounders.

Last year, the school successfully introduced the PSB (Prep School Baccalaureate) — an assessment model that focuses on the development of the values, skills, attitudes and behaviours required for children to succeed and flourish in an ever-changing world.

Children are encouraged, recognised and celebrated in their achievements and directly prepared for the next step of their educational journey.

To quote The Good Schools Guide: “For those who want a friendly community school, which prepares pupils well for secondary school without undue pressure, this is a jewel.”

Rupert House’s two minibuses cover Henley and Marlow, complementing the school’s wraparound care for working parents.

Discover more, step into Rupert House — the school’s next open day is on Saturday, May 12, from 10am to noon, when headteacher Clare Lynas and her team are looking forward to welcoming you.

For more information, visit www.ruperthouse.org or call Mrs Halfhead on (01491) 574263.