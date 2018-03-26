THE snow didn't stop the fun at Cranford House School in Moulsford as the whole school from marked World Book Day instyle.

Classrooms were transformed into living story books as Paddingtons, Oompa Loompas and Gangsta Grannies, among others, joined in celebrating the joy of reading for pleasure.

With special book quizzes created by staff, a costume parade and a chance for pupils to “drop everything and read”, the school ensured that books and reading took top billing throughout the day.