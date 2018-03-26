Monday, 26 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

The joy of reading for pleasure

The joy of reading for pleasure

THE snow didn't stop the fun at Cranford House School in Moulsford as the whole school from marked World Book Day instyle.

Classrooms were transformed into living story books as Paddingtons, Oompa Loompas and Gangsta Grannies, among others, joined in celebrating the joy of reading for pleasure.

With special book quizzes created by staff, a costume parade and a chance for pupils to “drop everything and read”, the school ensured that books and reading took top billing throughout the day.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33