Year six pupils at St Mary’s have lots to celebrate

PUPILS at St Mary’s are celebrating their outstanding entrance exam results, which will see them move on to some of the most prestigious secondary schools in the area this September.

St Mary’s is a fully co-educational preparatory school set in the heart of Henley for children from nursery through to year six.

A school that provides academic success with a nurturing approach, it is proud of the solid foundation provided to pupils.

St Mary’s fully supports children through the process of deciding which school to move on to.

This process starts as early as year four when parents meet with headmaster Rob Harmer for initial discussions about the best destinations for a child, based on their academic ability, strengths and character.

Early morning exam clubs are then offered to help prepare for the 11-plus test and selective examinations and interviews.

Year six St Mary’s pupils sitting competitive entrance exams this year have received offers and secured places at Abingdon, the Abbey School, Reading Blue Coat School, Reading Boys, Cranford House, Shiplake College, Pangbourne College, Leighton Park, Queen Anne’s and St Helen & St Katharine.

Among the offers made, a number of children also succeeded in gaining scholarships and interview awards.

At St Mary's the formative years of a child's education are ones of excitement, investigation and discovery.

About St Mary’s School

St Mary’s is an outstanding-rated preparatory school for boys and girls aged from nursery through to 11 years old. Set in the heart of Henley, the school provides first-class education alongside exceptional pastoral care. Specialist teachers engage and inspire young minds with creative lessons, seeking opportunities to extend the learning of children at every step.

With an events calendar packed full of engaging opportunities, St Mary’s prides itself on ensuring pupils develop a genuine love of learning for life.

The “more, able and talented” pupils at the school are provided with enriched and extended opportunities across the curriculum to develop their abilities. Workshops ranging from virtual reality, electricity and even robotics are planned on a regular basis alongside lessons to ignite all the children’s interest and capture their imagination.

“More, able and talented” pupils also have the opportunity to participate in additional activities, including the United Kingdom Mathematical Trust Challenge and a coding and animation contest run by the University of Manchester.