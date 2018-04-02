Bevan puts three tries past his former club

SKIPPER Will Bevan scored a hat-trick of tries against his former club as Abbey defeated Stow-on-the-Wold at Rosehill, writes Mark Hoskins.

Stow threw everything at Abbey in the early stages, and deservedly went ahead when scrum half Dave Hill converted a penalty.

Abbey replied through a Matt Gingell penalty on 23 minutes after Stow were penalised with the hosts five metres from the try-line.

Bevan then broke from a scrum and crossed for a try but then two minutes later Mike Beckly was yellow-carded for hands in the ruck.

Abbey and Bevan struck again following a scrum where he spun round 180 degrees, broke away from his tackler, and sprinted to the line and Jack Lambert-Taylor converted. He got his third try when finishing off a Chris Shaw 20m run.

Bevan then turned provider for Charlton, who had raced the final 30 metres for the try and to claim a bonus point.

Stow replied through their skipper, James Holmes, but it was not converted.

Abbey hit back with their fifth try through Ed House before Stow scored again when Chapman drove over from close range but the kick was sent wide.

Abbey completed the scoring when Seabourne managed to get the ball down after rolling away from a tackle close to the line.