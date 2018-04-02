Monday, 02 April 2018

Law firm’s charity quiz nighr raises £5,000

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Hart Street, Henley, raised £5,000 for its “adopted” charities, Daisy’s Dream and Reading Samaritans, at the firm’s annual quiz night.

More than 30 of the firm’s partners and staff and many leading Thames Valley companies supported the event, including Barton Willmore, BDO, Beaufort, Boyer Planning, Crowe Clark Whitehill, Grant Thornton, Harrisons, Haslams, Hicks Baker, James Cowper Kreston, Kempton Carr Croft, KRE, Lichfields, Moore Stephens, Pegasus, Savills, Turley, Vail Williams, Vale & West and Wilkins Kennedy as well as Clydesdale, Handelsbanken and Lloyds banks.

Raffle prizes were donated by Windsor Racecourse, Valpy Street Bar & Bistro, Vue, Chiltern Valley Winery and Brewery, Revolución De Cuba, Oliver Bonas, Beale Park and Honest Burgers.

The winning team, Crowe Clark Whitehill, received a trophy and each member was given a bottle of English sparkling wine grown on the Queen’s estate.

Claire Rhodes, fund-raising manager for Daisy’s Dream, said: “A massive thank-you to Blandy & Blandy for organising such a brilliant quiz night. We are absolutely thrilled with the fabulous response and incredibly generous support.”

Nearly 100 charities have contacted Blandy & Blandy about applying for the firm’s support when the current charities’ two-year cycle ends in June.

