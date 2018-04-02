Hidden Henley

COLD Bath Stream, which runs alongside the River & Rowing Museum in Henley and flows into the Thames in Marsh Meadow, has been suffering exceptionally low water levels.

It’s an attractive feature with footpaths running either side of the clear water and two crossing points with large stepping stones and is sometimes used by the museum to educate young visitors about wildlife.

Under the footbridge in the picture is an old brick tunnel which seems to indicate that the stream is coming from underneath the railway track and beyond but I have never managed to find the source.

Perhaps a knowledgeable reader has the answer and may also be able to let me know why the water level has fallen drastically even in winter.