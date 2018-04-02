Monday, 02 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sales and fireworks won’t go

SUE RYDER will have to find a new venue for its three-weekly sales of donated goods, which can attract up to 1,400 people.

Mrs Spiers says: “We will be doing as much as we can to replicate the feeling of the sales. We have a huge team of volunteers who work on the sales and have been supporting us. They are so successful and we have outgrown the huge space they take up. We know the sales have a huge local following and we don’t want to lose that.

“Not many other events take place in the grounds — there are the annual fireworks but we will hold those in another location. The smaller community events can be repeated somewhere else but we will work through those as we get to them.”

Mrs Spiers grew up in Peppard and used to attend the sales herself.

She says: “I bought hippy clothes for Reading Festival. I also came to the fireworks as a child. I have an affection for the building and always have had but my view is this is the right thing to do with the building.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33