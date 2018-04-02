Chilterns walking festival returns

THIS year’s Chilterns Walking Festival will take place in May.

The annual event, which is organised by the Chilterns Conservation Board, will feature more than 80 guided walks and events.

There will be walks, some linked with food and drink, wildlife and history, as well as “have-a-go” sessions for newcomers.

Walks will take place around Henley, Turville Heath, Witheridge Hill, Goring, Fawley, Hambleden, Ewelme, Maidensgrove and Rotherfield Greys.

There will be visits to the Lardon Chase and Holies nature reserve, near Goring, and Greys Court, near Rotherfield Greys, and and a guided walking tour of places in Henley where scenes for Midsomer Murders were filmed.

Annette Venters, the board’s people and society officer, said: “We want people new to the Chilterns, or new to walking, to feel comfortable that they will have a wonderful day out, meet new people and explore new areas without having to plan everything themselves.”

The festival will run from May 19 to June 3. For more information, visit www.visit

chilterns.co.uk/walkingfest