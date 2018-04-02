Could you offer a student a ‘home from home’?

THE Guardian Family Network works with 40 independent schools across the UK, caring for 70 overseas students between the ages of 8 and 18.

Our students spend most of their time boarding at school, but require a family for the occasional weekend and half-terms to provide a “home from home” experience and offer support whenever required.

At the Guardian Family Network, we carefully match students and their guardian families to ensure that everyone benefits from the experience and as a result develops lasting relationships. Our guardians range from young families with children through to grandparents whose children have left home and now have families of their own.

One family who took part, the Robertsons, said: “Being a guardian is such a rewarding experience. Our family have gained a valuable insight into another culture and we have made lifelong friends with another family from overseas whilst offering a homely environment to a child studying at a local school.”

Being part of the Guardian Family Network is like having an “extended family” and is a fantastic opportunity to build relationships with young people from other cultures.

Our dedicated team are on hand 24/7 to guide you when needed.

All student-related expenses are fully reimbursed.

We are currently looking for a families for students in this area. If you have a spare room and would like to find out more, please give Hannah a call on 07802 232072 for an informal chat.

Alternatively, email hannah@guardianfamily.

co.uk or visit us online at www.guardianfamily.co.uk