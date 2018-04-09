We think ours is the most important job in Henley

AT Treetops Nursery we know that our staff do the most amazing job supporting children’s wellbeing, learning and development.

Treetops is part of the family-run Countryside Nurseries group, which is committed to providing high quality care and education for young children.

In order to achieve this, we make sure that we employ staff who are caring, fun and passionate about working with children and then we look after them! We support their continuous professional development by offering high quality

in-house and external training courses, as well as training towards recognised qualifications.

We also offer apprenticeships which combine practical training in childcare and education with study for a qualification.

This allows us to grow our own staff for the future as we hope that apprentices will want to stay with us as a permanent member of staff when they qualify. Nursery manager Sarah Billings says: “As a group of nurseries, we are fortunate to be able to offer career progression and further job opportunities to our staff.”

We have recently invested in enhancing the environments for children to ensure they make good progress in their learning.

We use state of the art technology to improve communication with parents and this helps to reduce the paperwork staff are required to do and allows them to spend more time with the children.