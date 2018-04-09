Natural beauty that's all around farm

THERE are 46 Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) in the UK, covering just under 20 per cent of the country.

The closest one to Henley is the Chiltern Hills, an area of rolling green countryside that stretches from Goring in the southeast to Hitchin in the northwest.

The Chilterns AONB offers something for everyone — whether you like to stretch your legs on a scenic walk, disappear for the day on your bike, take part in boating or horse riding, or simply enjoy getting together with family and friends over lunch in one of the traditional country pubs dotted throughout the area.

There are dozens of pretty villages and buzzing market towns in the Chilterns AONB. Lots of people make Henley their favourite destination, of course, but there are many other attractions within easy reach including the award-winning local produce market in Chesham, the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Great Missenden, and the Whitchurch Circular Walk at Pangbourne.

In the heart of the Chilterns AONB is Maidensgrove Farm — an elegant brick and flint country house on the market with Knight Frank. The farm is set in 17 acres of land with landscaped gardens, in a peaceful setting with enviable views.

This charming five-bedroom property has been extended and renovated over the years, and has a beautifully decorated drawing room, dining room, family room, conservatory and study.

It also has a large timber barn, an indoor swimming pool, a tennis court, a separate cottage and paddocks. A spokesman for Knight Frank, which is marketing the property, said: “Maidensgrove Farm is a quintessentially English farmhouse, situated where it is believed a chapel once stood. The house commands splendid views by its elevated position of some 600 feet above sea level.

“Over the years, and most significantly under its current ownership, the property has undergone considerable upgrading with close regard to retaining the farm’s charm and character.

“An inner courtyard leads to a large refurbished timber-framed barn, adjacent to which a self-contained guest cottage has been adapted from the former hay barn. The old stable block now houses a heated indoor swimming pool in an exquisite conversion that retains original exposed beams.

“Two other large buildings exist a short distance from the farmhouse. Behind the house there is a gravelled courtyard with access to the pool, a large converted ‘party’ barn, gym and games room.

“The timber-framed barn sits on a brick and flint base with an impressive vaulted ceiling. It acts as a great gym or an ideal party venue with the bonus of a self-contained one-bedroom cottage. To the west of the property sits a floodlit indoor tennis court that was previously a manège.”

Maidensgrove itself is a tiny hamlet located between Henley and Watlington and near the villages of Nettlebed and Pishill. The stately homes and gardens of Stonor Park and Greys Court are close by, and the popular Five Horseshoes restaurant at Russell’s Water is just up the road.

Maidensgrove and Russell’s Water Commons are popular with ramblers and dog walkers — here you will find lovely scenery, woodland, wide open fields and a duck pond that featured in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Maidensgrove Farm is on the market with a guide price of £4.95 million. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Alexander Risdon at Knight Frank on (01491) 844904.

For more on the Chiltern Hills AONB, including walking trails, cycling, wildlife, volunteering, events and activities, visit www.chilternsaonb.org

MAIDENSGROVE FARM

• Bedrooms: five

• Bathrooms: four

• Receptions: five

• Internal area of main house: 6,136 sq ft / 570.1 sq m

• Total area including garages, cottage, barn, stable and storage: 12,614 sq ft / 1,171.9

sq m

Guide price: £4,950,000

Agent: Knight Frank on (01491) 844904