Royal British Legion - Henley and Peppard Branch

THE next branch meeting will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, on Monday (April 16).

Our speaker will be David Lees, talking about the Resistance in the French Alps.

He will begin speaking at 11.30am so please be seated by 11.20am.

This will be followed at 12.30pm by a free glass of wine and a tasty lunch, all for the price of £10.

All are welcome to attend, but please call the branch treasurer on 0118 972 3118 to reserve a place.

