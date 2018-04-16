Machine theft

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Monday, 16 April 2018
TWO men stole a tennis court cleaning machine from a property in Parmoor.
They cut through the tennis court fence near the junction of Colstrope Lane and Parmoor Lane on Wednesday last week.
The men, who were aged between 20 to 30 and wearing hoodies, were seen struggling to load the maching, a red RotoCleanse 600, into the boot of a green Jaguar saloon.
They then drove off at speed towards Frieth with the boot lid still open.
16 April 2018
More News:
Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Developer ignoring wishes of villlagers, planning inquiry told
A DEVELOPER is ignoring the wishes of residents ... [more]
Couple win garden prize again but at new house
A COUPLE from Sonning Common have won the village ... [more]
Teenage girl takes charge of annual charity concert
A TEENAGER from Wargrave is helping to organise a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say