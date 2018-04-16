Monday, 16 April 2018

Machine theft

TWO men stole a tennis court cleaning machine from a property in Parmoor.

They cut through the tennis court fence near the junction of Colstrope Lane and Parmoor Lane on Wednesday last week.

The men, who were aged between 20 to 30 and wearing hoodies, were seen struggling to load the maching, a red RotoCleanse 600, into the boot of a green Jaguar saloon.

They then drove off at speed towards Frieth with the boot lid still open.

