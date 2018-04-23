Players are focused on avoiding relegation

READING travel to Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow (Saturday) in search of three points to boost their chances of league survival.

Paul Clement will be looking for a reaction from his side which drew 2-2 with bottom club Sunderland last time out and will want to see an improvement.

Wednesday sit three places above the Royals in the Championship but have only secured two more points than them over the last five games.

With three games left to play, Reading are five points above the drop zone but have played one more game than third from bottom Barnsley.

Midfielder Liam Kelly feels the squad are “good enough” to survive the threat of relegation.

Kelly, who scored a penalty against the Black Cats last weekend, said: “It’s not the position we want to be in but I'm not worried about relegation.

“It’s not been the best few months, but that’s football and with the squad that we’ve got, we’ll be fine."

Kelly, 22, has scored five goals in 31 league appearances this season.

He said: “From what we did last season (reaching the play-off final), to this year, we’ve just got to stay strong and keep together.

“The end of the season has come around quickly, but we can’t look any further than the next game.

“I’m not spending any time worrying about the league table. It can get to some people, but if you keep looking at it, it can affect your performance.

He added: “For me and for the rest of the team, it’s about concentrating on ourselves.”