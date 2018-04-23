College is very much a place where the individual matters

PANGBOURNE College offers wide-ranging academic and co-curricular opportunities to girls and boys aged 11 to 18, with an emphasis on outstanding pastoral care and character development.

Headmaster Mr Thomas Garnier says: “Above all, we are a ‘people place’. We are committed to the personal development of our pupils in the fullest sense.

“They are encouraged to work hard towards academic success with a robust and comprehensive curriculum. Just as important is character development — confidence and values, creative and physical skills and an appreciation of themselves and what they can contribute to the world.”

The flag values of kindness, selflessness, moral courage, initiative, industry, resilience, and integrity underpin every aspect of life at the college.

The aim is to equip Pangbournians with the strongest possible foundations for their future.

Entry is offered at 11-plus, 13-plus, and 16-plus — and occasionally into other year groups. The next open morning will be held on Saturday, April 28, from 9am to noon and will give you real insight into what Pangbourne is today.

An Independent Schools Inspectorate report found that: “The personal development of Pangbourne’s students is outstanding, and supported by an excellent, broad curriculum which enables students to progress academically and supports the development of the whole individual.”

For more information, visit www.pangbourne.com