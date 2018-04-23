Our supportive environment will allow your daughter to shine — and achieve

QUEEN Anne’s School in Caversham is an independent boarding and day school for girls aged 11 to 18 renowned for academic success alongside outstanding pastoral care and an award-winning sixth form centre.

The Independent Schools Inspectorate recently rated us as “excellent” by for both our academic achievements and personal development, the 2017 inspection found that “Queen Anne’s School pupils are educated to a high level in accordance with the school’s aim to promote excellence in all areas of education”.

We are confident that your daughter will shine and achieve at our school through our excellent teaching, clinics, extracurricular and pastoral care to name a few.

The opportunities we offer the girls will help to discover their passions and achieve in all areas. Did you know that we also offer a wide range of scholarships and bursaries? Alongside Academic we also offer scholarships in Art, Drama, Sport, Music and All-round for entry at 11-plus, 13-plus and sixth form. The scholarships are based upon merit to encourage the promotion of excellence across all aspects of the school’s life.

Our upcoming open morning dates are Saturday, May 12 and Friday, June 8, we invite you to join us from 9.30am for a tour of the school followed by a talk from the Headmistress, Julia Harrington.

For more information and to book, visit www.qas.org.uk/bookanevent