New approach to preparing pupils for life

MOULSFORD Prep School has recently introduced a restructured curriculum and a brand new activities programme, following a whole-scale review of the overall approach to preparing pupils for senior schools.

After extensive consultation with senior school heads, Moulsford’s new curriculum focuses on not only preparing boys for their next schools, but also ensuring they have the skills to equip them for life in a rapidly changing world.

Intellectual agility, critical analysis, creativity, collaboration, exploration and enquiry are all strongly encouraged.

The teaching programme is specifically designed to get the best out of boys, with plenty of practical and outdoor learning, and opportunities to develop resilience.

High expectations are set in terms of manners and discipline, with clear boundaries provided.

Competitive sport is a vital element of a boy’s development, at whatever age and level they are playing.

At Moulsford, the single sex environment allows full advantage to be taken of the grounds and sports facilities, with teams and coaching to suit all levels of ability.

The clear aim at Moulsford is to encourage all-round achievement and help boys to find their individual strengths and talents — not only in the classroom, but also on the sports field, in the performing and creative arts and more generally as considerate and well-mannered citizens who contribute positively to their community. Set in 30 acres of idyllic grounds beside the River Thames near Wallingford, Moulsford Prep School is an independent day and boarding school that provides boys aged four to 13 with an first class education and an excellent start in life.

For more information, visit the school online at www.moulsford.com