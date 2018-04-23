‘All-round’ education is second to none

THE Oratory is an independent school for boys aged 11 to 18. It offers pupils an all-round education that is second to none.

The school has high academic standards with a rich and varied curriculum. All academic subjects are taught in small classes by specialist teachers who have a real drive to inspire a genuine love of learning.

Exam grades remain strong each year, with the latest results demonstrating the dedication to providing a first class education.

For example, the maths department saw more than 70 per cent of those taking A-level achieve an A*, A or B and more than a third achieve an A* at GCSE. The majority of pupils gain entry to their first- and second-choice universities, including Oxbridge and Russell Group.

Although academic performance is consistently high, the Oratory recognises that education is about more than just statistics. The headmaster, Joe Smith, has a clear vision to ensure each boy flourishes both in and far beyond the classroom, with the support of a nurturing community.

As a smaller school, the boys have the benefit of great relationships with their teachers and tutors, who work tirelessly to enable each boy to realise his potential. As the Good Schools Guide notes: “Relationships between pupils and staff are ‘really strong’, say parents.”

The time a boy spends at the Oratory prepares him well for later life. From the time they enter to the time they leave, the aim is to instill a sense of self-esteem and ensure that each boy is valued as an individual. The warmth and support of the school enables a boy to develop a strong set of spiritual and moral values.

If you feel our supportive community is an environment your son may thrive in then we welcome you to visit our school and experience what life is like at the Oratory.