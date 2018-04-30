Thames Valley Premier League Roundup

WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW tightened their grip on the Premier Division without a ball being kicked after their final home match of the season was conceded by WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS on Saturday.

Their final league match will be away to Reading YMCA on May 5. They also play the same opposition at Rivermoor on May 2 in the semi-final of the BTC Senior Cup.

In Division 1, ROTHERFIELD UNITED scored a goal in each half to defeat FINCHAMPSTEAD 2-0 at the Bishopswood Sports Ground.

Daniel Sporte broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute while Tom Candish doubled his side’s lead in the 62nd minute. As the game reached its final 15 minutes yellow cards were issued to Candish, Jerome Coultress and Markland Tidswell.

In Division 3, WARGRAVE went down 2-1 away at MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES. Callum Alliston picked up the consolation goal for the visitors.

• GORING UNITED let slip a two-goal lead to crash out of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup at the semi-final stage to BRAYBROOKE. Sam Fuller scored twice, in the 10th and 20th minute to put his side into a commanding lead.

But it lasted only 15 minutes when Braybrooke’s James Gregory scored in the 35th minute.

Nick Lyskov then bagged the equaliser on the 40th minute when ensured both sides went in level at half-time.

It was Braybrooke who took the lead after the restart with Gregory getting his second on 55 minutes before Dom Schofield doubled their lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Goring’s George O’Brien pulled back a consolation goal in the third minute of injury time.